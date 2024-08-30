'Scrubs' star Zach Braff reveals secret to decades long Donald Faison friendship

Zach Braff and Donald Faison became close friends on the set of 'Scrubs'

Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison's decades old friendship has become like marriage to the duo.

Braff is promoting his new series, Bad Monkey and took a trip down memory lane while talking about his former Scrubs costar and longtime collaborator.

"We get annoyed with each other and we just let it slide off our backs," the 49-year-old told People. "Sometimes I want to kill him but then I realize I can't quit him and we love each other."

The actor was asked about the secret to their long-standing friendship. He said that it’s "the same thing to any relationship: communicating and not letting trivial things get in the way."

The French Girl star is godfather to Faison's two children with wife CaCee Cobb, daughter Wilder Frances, 9, and son Rocco, 11.

Fans of Scrubs will be delighted to know that the pals hope to reunite for a reboot of the show. Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence confirmed the reboot in 2022.

Speaking about his character Dr. John "J.D." Dorian’s journey in the reboot, Faison told PEOPLE in 10: "It'll be interesting if and when it happens to see what the character's like,",.

"He's a grown-ass man, he's not a child anymore. I've always said to Bill that it'd be interesting to see him having lost some of that joie de vivre, and wanting to find it back in his life in some way," he added.

He suggested that his character could "reunite with his friends in whatever the story is, [and that's] the way he sort of brings some of his youth back into who he is now. To me that would be an interesting story to tell."

Scrubs ran from 2001 to 2010 and is available to stream on Hulu, whereas Bad Monkey is available on AppleTV+.