Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively's Hollywood ambitions revealed

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have reportedly established themselves as the ultimate power couple

August 30, 2024

Photo: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively's Hollywood ambitions revealed

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have reportedly become the ultimate power couple of Hollywood.

According to an insider of Life & Style, the Green Lantern duo has repeatedly proved their worth in the industry by giving a series of box office hits including their latest releases, Deadpool & Wolverine and It Ends With Us.

“They’re both coming off this enormous box office smash, which they orchestrated together,” the insider began of the couple.

The source went on to reveal, “And it was quite a coup and proved the sky's the limit when they team up.”

"Blake has no regrets about going to Ryan for his guidance and movie expertise, she’s convinced she did the right thing,” the confidante also mentioned.

“She considers Ryan an absolute genius and is excited to build this mega brand with him and really take over Hollywood as a power couple," the insider remarked and signed off from the topic.

This report comes amid another source dished the real reason why Blake chose Ryan as her husband was to make use of his popularity for career growth.

They concluded, “Blake had to marry Ryan Reynolds to become remotely as famous as Margot!” 

