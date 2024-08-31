Angelina Jolie wins hearts with sweet gesture towards fan at Venice Film Festival

A heart-melting moment was witnessed by the Thursday night visiter of Palazzo del Cinema when Angelina Jolie stopped by a fan with a rare disorder, ahead of the world premiere of Maria.



During the red carpet ceremony of the Netflix-acquired biopic, the Oscar-winning actress kneeled down to greet a bedridden fan.

The actress, who plays the titular role in the biopic of iconic opera singer, donned a stunning floor-length champagne gown with a fluffy faux-fur stole.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the fan is an Italian writer Pasqualino Esposito suffering from a genetic disorder, osteogenesis imperfecta also known as “brittle bone disease.”



Esposito has become a Venice Film Festival regular over the past few years and meets Hollywood stars on the red carpet.

Moreover, the Maleficent actress's upcoming flick is a biographical drama based on the life of legendary singer, Maria Callas.

“I take very seriously the responsibility to Maria's life and legacy,” Jolie said previously of her role. “I will give all I can to meet the challenge.”