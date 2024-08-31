George R.R Martin takes a dig at 'House of the Dragon' season 2

George R.R Martin just gave fans insights into his thought process over House of the Dragon Season 2.

As he took to his famous blog post, the author of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, he was not hesitant in twisting his words.

Remaining increasingly and noticeably vocal, he has expressed discontent over the making of House of the Dragon and how it adapts his stories, time and time again.

Gearing to finally give another piece of his mind regarding the recent season of the popular franchise, he informed his readers of an incoming blog, ironically titled, Not A Blog.

“I do not look forward to other posts I need to write, about everything that’s gone wrong with House of the Dragon… but I need to do that too, and I will,” Martin wrote.

Martin has previously alluded to such a story in his August 28 post, however, many fans picked up on the tension back in July as well when the famous author skipped a meeting with the House of the Dragon writer’ room in the post, intentionally.

“Which ending was powerful, I thought… a gut punch, especially for viewers who had never read Fire & Blood. For those who had read the book, however…” he further penned, hinting that more details would come.