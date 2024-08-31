Nikki Garcia breaks silence after husband Artem Chigvintsev's arrest

Nikki Garcia breaks silence after Artem Chigvintsev's arrest

Nikki Gracia has spoken for the first time after her husband Artem Chigvintsev was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.



The Dancing with the Stars pro was taken under arrest on August 29, on charges of corporal injury to a spouse, which is supposedly Garcia, however, it is not confirmed yet.

A statement was released by a representative of Garcia on Friday, asking to respect the former WWE star's privacy.

The statement reads, "This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time.”

Later on the same day the Russian-born singer was released on a $25,000 bond.

The news of Chigvintsev's arrest came two days after the couple marked their two years of wedding anniversary.

Garcia took to her official Instagram account on August 27 and penned down a sweet tribute to her husband and shared a montage video showing their cherished moments over the years.

While referring to Elvis Presley’s song, Can’t Help Falling in Love, she wrote in the caption. “This song is our love story. I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast.”

“And then this song came on. And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be,” Garcia added.