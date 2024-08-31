 
John Legend drops new album inspired by his family

The musician released his new children's album titled ‘My Favorite Dream’ on August 30

August 31, 2024

John Legend dedicated his new album My Favorite Dream to his wife and children.

The 45-year-old musician took to his official Instagram account on Friday to share sweet images of his children and his wife Chrissy Teigen, revealing that his new album is "completely inspired” by his wife and their kids.

The father of four children wrote in the caption, "It’s finally release day for My Favorite Dream! This album has been a true labor of love."

"It’s completely inspired by my wife and our babies, the family tree we’re all a part of and are continuing to grow,” the proud dad noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Legend shares two daughters Luna and Esti as well as two sons, Miles and Wren, with Teigen.

"I want our babies AND yours to find joy and inspiration and comfort from this music. I hope it helps them fall in love with music and helps them cope with all the worries and challenges they may have. I hope the spirit of LOVE at the center of the album is contagious and palpable. And, when it’s time, I hope it helps them FALL ASLEEP (please!) and dream all their favorite dreams.” Legend added.

Earlier this week, Legend revealed on his social media that he got new tattoo on his arm in honor of his two youngest kids, Esti and Wren.

