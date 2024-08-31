Emma Stone reveals she wants to reprise 'Nancy Drew' role

Emma Roberts confessed that she wants to reprise her iconic role of Nancy Drew as an adult version of it.



The 33-year-old actress appeared in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan and reflected on the teenage detective role she played in the 2007 film.

The We're the Millers star admitted that she really wants to return to the big screen to solve the mystery of Nancy Drew's life as an adult.

"Where is she now?" she questioned rhetorically. "Like maybe she’s a little bit fallen off the tracks and needs to be set back."

While recalling his audition for the role, Roberts noted, “When I auditioned for it, they were like, 'Look, you’re probably not going to get the part, you’re a little on the younger side.”

"I remember going to the Gap and buying an Argyle sweater and a headband — this whole outfit. I was like, 'This is who Nancy Drew is — I know who she is,” she added

Moreover, the American Horror Story star also told the outlet that she was a huge fan of Nancy Drew books growing up.