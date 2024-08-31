No Batman in 'The Penguin,' makers confirm

The Penguin was made in the world of the Batman. However, the series makers say they believe the need for the Caped Crusader's cameo was not necessary for the story.



During an interview with SFX magazine, Matt Reeves, who is the creator of the Batman universe, and also serves as the executive producer on the spinoff show said, "I don't feel like it's missing something fundamental."

Adding, "I feel like it's an extension of what is fundamentally there. We know this is the world of Batman."

"You're going down a different alley," he continued. "So the spectre of Batman is there. The spectre of the Riddler is there. The spectre of everything that happens in the last movie is there. It informs it. And it's exactly where we begin."

Echoing his views, The Penguin showrunner Lauren LeFranc said, "To me I think it packs a different punch," noting. "Matt's films are through the lens of the Batman, so you're high up, looking down on the city."

She added It's a different perspective. With Oz, you're in the city streets, you're in the grit and the muck and the grime. He's looking up, wanting to claw his way to the top."

The Penguin will premiere on HBO on Sept, 19.