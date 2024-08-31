 
Geo News

Kylie Jenner stuns in pink after announcing her brand's collaboration

Kylie Jenner glams up for a private event in pink after she announced her brand 'Khy's' collaboration with 'Loannes'

By
Web Desk
|

August 31, 2024

Kylie Jenner stuns in pink after announcing her brand's collaboration 

Kylie Jenner stepped out to attend the H. Lorenzo and Loannes private event in Los Angeles on Friday.

According to Daily Mail, the Kylie Cosmetics founder slipped into a stunning, skintight ensemble

The reality TV personality showed off her hourglass figure in a black, halter minidress, which featured a hot pink floral design across the torso, and yoga pants.

Furthermore, she channeled Y2K fashion as she paired the ensemble with sandal heels and a small shoulder purse with a thick, leather strap.

In terms of her makeup, she kept it minimal by sporting a peachy and rosy blush as well as an over lined, classic nude pout.

Additionally, the entrepreneur slicked back her dark brunette tresses into a tight bun.

It is worth mentioning that Jenner’s outing came shortly after she recently claimed that she dissolved “half” of her lip filler, as per the publication. 

According to the outlet, this event came just hours after the makeup mogul announced her brand Khy will be releasing in collaboration with German fashion house Loannes.

Kourtney Kardashian gives sneak-peek into farm day with husband Travis Baker
Kourtney Kardashian gives sneak-peek into farm day with husband Travis Baker
Prince William releases statement after Harry reunion in UK video
Prince William releases statement after Harry reunion in UK
Ice Spice is 'beating' Ozempic allegations with THIS power move
Ice Spice is 'beating' Ozempic allegations with THIS power move
Maren Morris makes shocking revelation about speaking against Morgan Wallen
Maren Morris makes shocking revelation about speaking against Morgan Wallen
Khloe Kardashian cheers up fan with sweet 'shopping' treat
Khloe Kardashian cheers up fan with sweet 'shopping' treat
No Batman in 'The Penguin,' makers confirm
No Batman in 'The Penguin,' makers confirm
Christmas season boosts Mariah Carey wealth
Christmas season boosts Mariah Carey wealth
Emma Roberts reveals she wants to reprise 'Nancy Drew' role
Emma Roberts reveals she wants to reprise 'Nancy Drew' role