Kylie Jenner stuns in pink after announcing her brand's collaboration

Kylie Jenner stepped out to attend the H. Lorenzo and Loannes private event in Los Angeles on Friday.



According to Daily Mail, the Kylie Cosmetics founder slipped into a stunning, skintight ensemble

The reality TV personality showed off her hourglass figure in a black, halter minidress, which featured a hot pink floral design across the torso, and yoga pants.

Furthermore, she channeled Y2K fashion as she paired the ensemble with sandal heels and a small shoulder purse with a thick, leather strap.

In terms of her makeup, she kept it minimal by sporting a peachy and rosy blush as well as an over lined, classic nude pout.

Additionally, the entrepreneur slicked back her dark brunette tresses into a tight bun.

It is worth mentioning that Jenner’s outing came shortly after she recently claimed that she dissolved “half” of her lip filler, as per the publication.

According to the outlet, this event came just hours after the makeup mogul announced her brand Khy will be releasing in collaboration with German fashion house Loannes.