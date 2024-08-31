Ice Spice is 'beating' Ozempic allegations with THIS power move

Ice Spice, once again, just brushed off speculations of her being on weight-loss drugs.



The 24-year-old Deli hitmaker has been quite vocal about resenting the thought of using Ozempic, an FDA approved weight-loss and diabetes drug, for herself.

She has been consistently letting her followers know that her recent physical transformation is the result of her hard work in the gym, a tough touring schedule and healthy eating habits, rather than Ozempic.

With her video of hitting the gym and working out, the Barbie World rapper took to her official X, formerly Twitter, to write, “we beatin them allegations bae (laughing and heart emojis)."

Ice Spice could be seen lifting weights and running on a treadmill and even flashed a peace sign to the camera for her fans.

This is not the first time the rapper has called out people assuming she has been on Ozempic, writing on X Spaces chat, "I wish y'all never learned the word Ozempic, that's one thing I wish. Oh my god, like, what even is Ozempic? What the f*** is that? Genuinely, what is that, bro?”