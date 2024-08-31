 
Anne Hathaway unveils her relatable 'demure' self

Anne Hathaway uploaded an all-natural look selfie with a rather relatable element

Web Desk
August 31, 2024

Anne Hathaway just shared a normal day in a celebrity’s life!

Taking to her official Instagram account, The Devil Wears Prada star shared a candid selfie of herself wearing star-shaped pimple patches.

She appears to be sitting in a vehicle when she snapped the photo of herself, in an all-natural look and an ear-to-ear smile for the camera.

“Stars, they’re just like us (star emoji),” the 41-year-old Mothers’ Instinct actress, captioned her relatable post with a little wit.

Fans were quick to react to the uploaded selfie of Hathaway as one user replied to the caption, writing, “you’re the brightest of all.”

The Oscar winning actress, who bagged the trophy for her role in Les Misérables, rocked an attire comprised of a denim hat and sunglasses.

Another one of her followers on Instagram, jumped on the “demure” bandwagon in response to the pimple patch selfie, commenting, “See how she uses a star pimple patch instead of popping the pimple? Very demure, very mindful, very cutesy,” the fan wrote in the comment section.

