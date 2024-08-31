Kourtney Kardashian gives sneak-peek into farm day with husband Travis Baker

Kourtney Kardashian shared sweet moment with her husband, Travis Baker.

In an Instagram post, Kourtney cuddled up to Travis Barker as they posed together against a wooden gate on a farm.

The 45-year-old reality star and the 48-year-old drummer celebrated their second wedding anniversary at the beginning of this summer.

As per Daily Mail, with Labor Day weekend bringing the season to an unofficial close, the pair appear to have escaped to the countryside for a bit of a rest.

In an Instagram carousel post, Kourtney shared a glimpse of some of the fun and aesthetic places on farm where she and her husband enjoyed, during their holiday.

However, the most striking picture was of Kourtney clutching her gun-toting husband as her golden retriever Cubs sat peacefully in front of them.



In regards to this, the Los Angeles native wrote in the caption, “POV: you live on a farm, adopt a dog together and shoot clay pigeons for sport.”

According to the outlet, Kourtney, who welcomed her baby boy called Rocky Thirteen with Travis in November 2023, added a few rustic touches to her outfit as she donned a monochrome bandanna around her head and rocked a complementary pair of black leather boots for her pictures with Travis.

Additionally, over the course of her pictures, Kardashian offered a few glimpses of the animals who gave them company during their rural trip, including a pig and some ducks.