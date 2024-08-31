'One Tree Hill' sequel series set to appear on Netflix: Report

One Tree Hill sequel series is set to become a reality on Netflix.

The original stars Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton are set to executive produce and reprise their roles of Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer, respectively, in the sequel series from writer/executive producer Becky Hartman Edwards and Warner Bros.

According to Deadline, Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles will also executive produce through their Chaos Machine banner with the latter in talks to return as Rachel Scott while Emily Moss Wilson is said to the producer.

It is worth mentioning that One Tree Hill was created by Mark Schwahn and premiered in 2003.

The show ran for 9 seasons on The WB network and its successor the CW.

According to the publication, the sequel is said to take place 20 years later after best friends Brooke and Peyton, who are now parents to teens, are facing challenges of life.

Additionally, the coming-of-age drama also starred Chad Michael Murray, James Lafferty, Bethany Joy Lenz, Austin Nichols, Antwon Tanner and Paul Johansson, among others.

As per the outlet, informal conversations with other members of the ensemble cast have been going on, however, Bush and Burton are the only ones set thus far, with formal approaches

Furthermore, Murray, who played Lucas Scott across 6 seasons and returned as a guest star in Season 9, has no plans to return for the follow-up, as per the reports of Deadline.