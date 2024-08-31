Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton celebrate returning back to their TV roots

Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton returned to One Tree Hill as they shared their celebration on social media platform.

As Deadline reported, a One Tree Hill sequel series is in development at Netflix with Bush and Burton reprising the roles of Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer, in addition to serving as executive producers.

In regards to this, the two on-screen best friend posted a recent cast reunion picture with Danneel Ackles and Bevin Prince.

While posting a group photo, Sophia and Hilarie wrote in caption on their respective Instagram accounts, “What if you really can go back home? If there’s an opportunity to team with brilliant creatives and build a space where all our friends can show off their talents? Own our history? Reclaim our turf? Honor our fans? Sign us up.”



Furthermore, they also added, “There’s only one Tree Hill, after all. And you, the #OTHfam, have shown us that it’s not just an idea. It really is the place where ‘everything’s better and everything’s safe.'”

It is worth mentioning that the original cast members responded in the comments of the posts hoping that they too can return home, including Bryan Greenberg, Jana Kramer, Robert Buckley and Daphne Zuniga.

As per the publication, the sequel series hailed from writer/executive producer Becky Hartman Edwards and Warner Bros. TV.

Additionally, Danneel and her husband Jensen Ackles are executive producing the project through their Chaos Machine banner with the latter in talks to return as Rachel Scott while Emily Moss Wilson is set to be the producer.