Angelina Jolie discusses her preparations for Maria Callas role in new biopic

Angelina Jolie reveals she rediscovered her voice while shooting 'Maria'

August 31, 2024

August 31, 2024

Angelina Jolie has opened up about her preparations for portraying the role of Maria Callas in a new biopic.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 49-year-old actress revealed that she rediscovered her voice after playing the role of an opera singer.

"I had somebody in my life who was not kind to me about singing," said Angelina. "It was a relationship I was in.”

“And so I just assumed I couldn’t really sing. I’d been to theater school, so it was weird that it even had an effect on me. I just kind of adapted to this person’s opinion. So it took me getting past a lot of things to start singing,” she further shared.

The Maleficent actress continued, “I thought I had a low voice my whole life. I was explaining [to the singing instructor] that my voice is deeper, and he said, 'No, you’re actually a soprano.’”

"And probably something happened. Your voice changes when you go through different things in your life. So that was a shock. That was very strange,” Jolie told the outlet.

Additionally, Netflix has reportedly acquired the rights to Maria, but a release date is yet to be announced.

