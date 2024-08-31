Noel Gallagher jokes about feud with brother Liam ahead of Oasis tour

Noel Gallagher has a hilarious reply to why he had fallen out with his brother, Liam Gallagher.



On Wednesday, Noel had his first informal interview since announcing the Oasis comeback tour.

At the Stone Island store in London, Noel was approached by a man named Steve Sheward, who was out with his children.

The viral video on X (formerly Twitter) showcases Steve introducing Noel to his kids, calling him part of a "legendary band."

One of the kids quickly asked the singer why he had fallen out with his brother, Liam.

Noel hilariously replied, "Because he stole my teddy bear," adding, "Not lying. He stole it in 1978."

This lighthearted conversation marked Noel's first informal interview since the big news of Oasis' return.

The iconic band will mark its comeback in 2025 after 15 years with a UK and Ireland tour, sparking massive excitement among fans.

As per the announcement, the Oasis tour will include 15 dates, kicking off in Cardiff on July 4 and wrapping up in Dublin on August 17.