'RHOBH' Kyle Richards appeared to be in 'tears' amid season 14 promo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards appeared ‘unhappy’ in a newly released promo for the reality show’s upcoming season.



Bravo dropped a sneak peek into the season 14 of the reality show while teasing dramatic scenes set to air soon.

During the footage, it featured Richards storming off in tears while declaring, “I’m done. I’m not doing this anymore.”

However, the drama doesn’t just center around Richard as another snippet of the trailer featured costars Dorit Kemsley and Sutton Stracke facing off against one another.

In regards to this, Kemsley told Stracke, “This is not real,” in the tense scene as Stracke hits back, “This is as real as it gets.”

Furthermore, as per US Weekly, the trailer also hinted at drama of other shows in the Real Housewives franchise, including The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP), The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) .

Additionally, in the preview, RHOP’s Wendy Osefo tried on a white dress while her costars Karen Huger and Ashley Darby were by her side.

As per the publication, the new seasons for each of the respective shows will air this fall on Bravo, with RHOSLC season 5 kicking off on September 18 while RHONY will be dropping on October 1.