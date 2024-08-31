Vicar shares surprising details about Prince Harry, William reunion

The new surprising details about the unexpected reunion of Prince Harry and Prince William have been revealed.

The vicar named Reverend Dan Tansey, who led a memorial service of Lord Robert Fellowes, brother-in-law of late Princess Diana, confirmed that the estranged brothers marked their presence at the event.

The priest of St Mary’s Church recalled meeting the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex during the key event, which took place in Norfolk, UK.

In conversation with The Sun, he shared, "It was a lovely service and there were a lot of people who wanted to be there for someone who was really well-respected in the village."



Reverend Dan Tansey revealed, "It was only as I was greeting the congregation on the way out that Prince William was shaking my hand, and then very quickly after Prince Harry did too."

“It was a surprise but a really really pleasant surprise that they had both come," the vicar stated.

Moreover, Reverend Dan Tansey claimed that the ceremony was "very relaxed" and the rituals took place in a "cordial atmosphere" despite the presence of the royal duo.

Notably, Harry and William, who have not been on talking terms with one another, did not exchange a single word. However, the vicar said family members and friends were seen talking to them.