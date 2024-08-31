Brittany Cartwright shares future plans for her and Jax Taylor’s podcast after split

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright will host “separately” their joint podcast When Reality Hit after partying ways.

Brittany, 35, revealed the future of her and Jax’s podcast during the Friday episode while addressing her divorce filling.

“Moving forward, Jax and I will be doing the podcast separately,” said the TV personality. “Thank you all for the support.”

“I love you very much and I hope you enjoy an episode that has some of our best memories together from the past. Just hang in there with me,” she added.

Explaining the reason for her split from Jax, Brittany said, "My decision to file wasn’t made lightly or quickly. It’s taken me many, many years to get to this point, where I’ve gained enough courage and strength to do what was best for me, get myself out of a toxic relationship and ultimately see my worth."

“It’s been very difficult, but I’m stronger than ever, and my motivation is my son, my Cruzie, who deserves a happy and healthy mommy," she continued.

Earlier this week, Us Weekly reported that Britney filed for divorce from Jax after five years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" as split reason in legal documents.