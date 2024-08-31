Prince Harry makes heartbreaking admission about encounter with William, royals

Prince Harry, who seemingly ditched Meghan Markle to secretly fly to the UK to attend his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' memorial service, has revealed shocking details about his interaction with the royals.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spoken out about life behind palace walls since the couple stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated to the US.



Harry, who recently reunited with William at their uncle's funeral, did not get close to his eldest brother, staying 'metres' apart from the future King without sharing a word with him.

In heartbreaking admission about his gathering with the royals, King Charles' estranged son Harry said "distance was essential."

In Spare, the Duke claims: "As a Royal you were always taught to maintain a buffer zone between you and the rest of Creation. Even working a crowd you always kept a discreet distance between Yourself and Them."

While sharing details about his time in the royal family, the Duke adds: "Family included distance as well. No matter how much you might love someone, you could never cross that chasm between, say, monarch and child. Or Heir and Spare. Physically, but also emotionally."



Harry has made a number of bombshell claims about the royals in various interviews and his book after saying goodbye to the Firm

Harry's heart-wrenching comments reemerge after his surprising encounter with William in the UK, where the two brothers stood practically "back to back" without speaking to each other even if they were in the same room for what's thought to be the first time since King Charles' coronation in 2023.



“It was only as I was greeting the congregation on the way out that Prince William was shaking my hand, and then very quickly after Prince Harry did too, according to St Mary's Church Reverend Dan Tansey.

