Kanye West launches another business venture

Kanye West's previous ventures include Yeezy, DONDA and many more

August 31, 2024

Kanye West launching another business venture
Kanye West is back with a new business venture.

According to The Sun newspaper, the 47-year-old rapper is launching an accessories range.

For that, West has registered a new trademark for a brand called Droam, which "covers everything from umbrellas and whips to shoulder and tote bags".

Apart from his new venture, he has planned for a Droam gym range.

West's previous projects include Yeezy, Yeezy Supply, KKW Beauty, Good Music, KW Foods LLC, Yeezy Home, and DONDA.

This news comes few days after it was recently revealed that I Wonder rapper had sold his Malibu mansion for a $36 million loss.

He offloaded the oceanfront property for $21 million just three years after buying it for $57.3 million.

West, also known as Ye, bought the home in Malibu back in 2021 and according to The Cut, he shelled out $57.3 million for the house and promptly started gutting it without any permits.

The publication noted that the rapper never finished the project, and in December of last year, he listed the concrete husk of the mansion for $53 million.

As the property was apparently unappealing, its price dropped to $39 million in April.

