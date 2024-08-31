Simon Cowell plays savior for 'Britain's Got Talent' finalizing judgement panel

Simon Cowell plays savior for 'Britain's Got Talent' finalizing judgement

Bruno Tonioli's wish of making it to Britain’s Got Talent might have been crushed for now.

As per The Sun, the popular show’s boss, Simon Cowell stepped in to reportedly “save” the judgement panel after he was recently hit with speculations that the veteran judge might just be replaced.

The filming of the ITV series was expected to clash with Dancing With the Stars, on which Bruno has been a judge since 2005.

However, the 64-year-old celebrity, who was also behind the formation of the famous band, One Direction, would have to spend a fortune to have the Italian TV personality flown back and forth.

“When Bruno joined BGT last year, he breathed new life into the show. Simon loved how unpredictable he was and thought he made great TV. From the ratings, it’s clear the viewers agreed too,” an insider spilled to the outlet.

They continued, “When plans were drawn up to revamp BGT for 2025, it was quickly flagged to Simon and the producers that Bruno is already committed to Dancing With The Stars.”

“Simon managed to find a way to make it work. It means while a stand-in judge may be needed once or twice, Bruno remains on the show,” the source concluded.