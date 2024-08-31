Jessica Chastain dishes out unusual skin care tip

Jessica Chastain has shared an unusual skin care tip.



The 47-year-old actress, in a new video of Vogue's Beauty Secrets series, shared her make-up routine, revealing that she picked up the “bizarre tip” while working on a job.

Chastain went on to say that even though she doesn't understand how it seems to work for her, she's happy with the results.

The Help star began her routine by applying True Botanicals Chebula Active Serum to her skin and letting it “absorb.”

Slapping her face, the actress laughed that it “worked with a make-up artist once who just kept hitting” her. She kept doing this to my skin with the products.

"I realised it made my skin look better, the Interstellar star, said, adding "Don’t know what that is.".

According to Chastain, taking care of your skin is an extension of taking care of yourself.

On the work, the American actress was last seen in Anne Hathaway starrer Mothers' Instinct, which premiered in July 2024.

The psychological thriller film is a remake of Olivier Masset-Depasse's 2018 French-language film, which itself was an adaptation of the 2012 novel Mothers' Instinct, according to multiple sources.

