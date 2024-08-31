 
Katie Price expresses concern for future surgeries

Katie Price fears fatal surgery after psychic prediction

August 31, 2024

Katie Price has voiced her fears about undergoing more cosmetic surgery.

During the recent episode of her podcast with her sister, Price revealed that following a warning from a psychic she was haunted that she might die in her sleep.

The model recalled the incident, "I remember when I was in America and I went and saw a lady with a crystal ball, you know, like a medium or clairvoyant or whatever they're called."

"And I said to her "How do you think I'm going to die?" I know not many people would ask that, but I did," she continued, adding, "She said 'Oh, you're going to die in your sleep peacefully.'"

To which her sister pointed out that undergoing surgery involves being put to sleep, which made Price uneasy.

She said, "And that sort of triggered something in my head. And I was like 'Do you know what? Imagine if that is' because the amount of times I've been put to sleep and that's stuck in my mind."

"If I have surgery again, what if I do go in my sleep because you are asleep. And I think that's connected something in my brain, I was saying that," Price added. "But yeah I need to sort out the body dysmorphia stuff."

Price's frequent surgeries, including her recent facelift from Turkey, and their risks have been highlighted by experts, who warn that repeated procedures can lead to severe complications.

