Tiffany Moon celebrates her self-acclaimed 'Swiftie' daughters

Tiffany Moon celebrated her twin daughters' 10th birthday with a luxurious Taylor Swift-themed party

August 31, 2024

Tiffany Moon just made her daughter’s birthday an “era.”

As her young daughters complete another year around the sun, the Real Housewives of Dallas alum arranged a Taylor Swift-themed birthday party, as her twin daughters, Chloe and Madison turned 10-years-old.

She took to her official Instagram account to upload a video featuring different, energetic and happy clips from the party set to the tune of the social media famous, Taylor Swift: The Complete Eras Megamix (A Mashup of 230+ Songs) by Joseph James.

Source: Instagram
Source: Instagram

"And just like that my sweet girls are 10!" she captioned the celebratory reel.

PEOPLE magazine just took a deeper dive into the celebration as Moon told the outlet that her daughters are self-acclaimed “swifties.”

"Chloe's fave is Cruel Summer, Maddie's fave is Look What You Made Me Do, and my fave is Love Story," Moon told the outlet when she was asked to name her and her daughters’ favourite Taylor Swift songs.

Additionally, the TV personality has not taken her daughters to the sensational Eras Tour as of yet, because of their curfew, however, this party made her bend the rules a bit.

"I'm thinking of taking them. The problem is they can't usually stay awake that late but as evidence by this party apparently if the situation is right, they can stay up!" she noted.

