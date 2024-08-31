Prince Harry, Prince William's reunion 'possible'

Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud may come to an end if the right people intervene between the royal brothers, claims a source.



Harry, the Duke of Sussex attended memorial service for their late mother’s brother-in-law Lord Robert Fellowes on Thursday. At the memorial, he came face-to-face with his brother Prince William.

Insiders say the brothers kept their distance at the service. However, a source says if the late Princess Diana’s siblings Jane or Charles Spencer intervene, there may be hope of reconciliation between the brothers.

A source told Daily Express: "There was a wake afterwards and Harry had been in the UK since Tuesday spending time with his late mother's side of the family.”

"Everyone is hoping that there might be some kind of intervention from Jane or Charles [Spencer] which will hopefully bring them back together,” they continued.

"It will take some time but it is looking like a possibility," they noted.

Prince Harry’s relationship with the Royal Family has been strained ever since he and Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals in 2020.

The couple then went on to give an explosive interview to Oprah where they claimed that some members of The Firm were worried what their son Archie’s skin tone would be like.

They subsequently released a documentary titled Harry & Meghan, where they made more claims of mistreatment at the hands of the royals.

The Duke also published a memoir titled Spare, where he claimed his father King Charles called him a “spare,” while also calling out Prince William and Princess Kate for mistreating Meghan.