Zoe Kravitz feels 'anxious' to showcase her talent in live audience

Zoe Kravitz recently shared that she now does not feel showcasing her talent in front of a live audience.



The actress-turned-director once formed "the R&B and electropop duo Lolawolf" with Jimmy Giannopoulos. She also teased a debut solo album for several years but it never premiered.

Now, the Big Little Lies actress admitted to Esquire that she cannot believe she used to get on stage and sing in front of a crowd.

According to the 35-year-old actress, who recently made her directional debut with 2024's Blink Twice, "she is too anxious now" and "too neurotic."

The Batman star went on to share, "Do people really want that? Like, I don't even know where to go dancing anymore. Who wants to hear an album from someone that doesn't even know where to for a dance?"

Kravitz, who is engaged to the Fly Me To The Moon actor Channing Tatum, confessed that she "rarely finds herself writing music these days."

Moreover, the couple, who became enamoured with each other in 2021, is reportedly tying the knot in a low-key ceremony soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that the actress was previously married to Karls Gusman whereas Tatum wed Jenna Dewan in 2013.