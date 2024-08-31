Sarah Ferguson fails to help Prince Andrew amid King Charles feud

Sarah Ferguson has failed to help her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, in ending his rift with his brother, King Charles, despite her efforts.



Amid the ‘disgraced’ Duke of York’s rift with the monarch over the Royal Lodge, there have been reports that he might move to Fergie’s empty £4million central London home.

However, according to royal commentator Gareth Russell, the ‘disgraced’ Prince moving into Fergie’s £4million Mayfair home would create more problems for him.

While the Duchess of York could live comfortably in the two-bedroom Georgian house, Russell noted that security concerns surrounding Andrew make it unfeasible for him.

“Certainly, the Duchess of York could live safely and comfortably at the home, and her daughters and grandchildren could visit her there and stay there very regularly,” he told GB News.

“However, the security for Prince Andrew will always be a factor,” he added. “Moving someone like Prince Andrew, who is a brother of the monarch and also a very controversial public figure, into a private residence in the centre of one of the busiest cities in the world, is not something that can feasibly be undertaken unless there is a security presence there.”

"Plus, that doesn't really solve the problem of how to keep Andrew safe without making him a burden to the taxpayer.

“There doesn't seem to me to be any way in which Prince Andrew can relocate into Mayfair or any part of London without substantial security that either he pays for himself, which he won't be able to afford for very long, or is paid for by the taxpayer.”