Selena Gomez breaks silence on Taylor Swift cameo rumours

Selena Gomez reacts to speculations about a Taylor Swift cameo in 'Only Murders in the Building' season four

August 31, 2024

Selena Gomez has recently addressed rumours about potential Taylor Swift cameo in the fourth season of the Only Murders in the Building.

In an interview with E! News, Gomez had a hilariously respond to the speculations.

Laughing off the rumours, Gomes said, "You’re hilarious. She’s a little busy, you guys."

"Oh dear, I love that," she added with a laugh.

The Emilia Perez actress' co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short also joined in on the fun.

"Listen, she calls us every day. Here - she’s calling right now. Ahh I’ll take it later," Martin humorously said as Steve jokingly added, "No, I was talking to Taylor around 3:00 a.m."

Additionally, Martin also praised Swift and Gomez's ability to handle situations with grace and wisdom.

He said, "Taylor Swift handles everything perfectly and so does Selena. In the situations I've seen - politically, trolls, everything - she just seems to have a wisdom about how to do something quietly, effortlessly."

