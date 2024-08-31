Photo: Blake Lively dragging Taylor Swift into 'It Ends With Us' drama: Report

Blake Lively is reportedly making good use of her friendship with Taylor Swift.

As fans will be aware, the Gossip Girl alum has fallen victim to controversy after the shocking allegations from her co-star Justin Baldoni, who also directed the movie It Ends With Us.

Now, an insider shared with Heat Magazine, "Blake’s speaking about her friendship with Taylor in interviews whenever she can," noting, "Taylor’s huge popularity is something Blake can hitch her wagon to, so she’s making a big point to emphasise what close friends they are."

"Having Taylor’s support has been invaluable, because she knows all the right things to say. The silver lining of this is that it’s brought these two even closer," they also addressed.

This report comes as a shock to fans because as per an insider close to DailyMail Taylor Swift intended to stay out of this drama.

The insider explained that the Eras Tour hitmaker didn’t “want to get involved because she feared it might negatively impact her own image”.

“When it comes to the wave of bad press around It Ends with Us, Taylor did not want to get involved,” the tipster also tattled.

“She has stayed clear of drama, including anything political, and she knew that this was not going to go well if she jumped in to defend her,” they continued and mentioned that Blake “completely understood Taylor's perspective, and knows the singer will always be there for her as a best friend and mentor.”