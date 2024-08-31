Jude Law thinks new film 'The Order' is ‘sadly' relevant today

Jude Law's new film also stars Nicolas Hoult and Tye Sheridan, Jurnee Smollett and Marc Maron

Jude Law says it’s sad that his upcoming film The Order’s story is relevant in the present time.

The Order, which follows a White supremacist group, is premiering at the 2024 Venice Film Festival and competing for the prestigious Golden Lion.

During a press conference at the festival, the Sherlock Holmes star said: “Sadly, the relevance speaks for itself. It felt like a piece of work that needed to be made now. It’s always interesting finding a piece from the past that has some relevant relationship to the present day.”

Per The Hollywood Reporter, cast member Nicholas Hoult added, "Hopefully the film, perhaps, if people see it, can shed more light on how these sorts of events occur and on the people that are instigating them, [and can] help prevent it happening anymore in the future.”

Based on 1989 non-fiction book The Silent Brotherhood, The Order tells the story of "a series of increasingly violent bank robberies, counterfeiting operations, and armored car heists frightens communities throughout the Pacific Northwest" in 1983, per a synopsis shared by the Venice Film Festival.

"As baffled law enforcement agents scrambled for answers, a lone FBI agent, stationed in the sleepy, picturesque town of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, comes to believe the crimes are not the work of traditional, financially motivated criminals, but of a group of dangerous domestic terrorists, inspired by a radical, charismatic leader, plotting a devastating war against the federal government of the United States," the synopsis added.

Jude Law’s The Order is reportedly slated for a December 6 release date.