Prince William turns on ‘unforgiving mode' as Harry lands in UK

Prince William and Prince Harry’s rift could not be resolved in the foreseeable future, it is conjectured.



The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, who crossed paths at their uncle’s funeral this week in the UK, are not willing to tone down their anger for one another.

Royal historian Hugo Vickers told The Sun: "They have been in the same room, if I can put it like that, on several occasions.

"But this doesn't necessarily mean that there's going to be a reconciliation.

"I think that, from what I understand, Prince William is very annoyed, and tends to be rather unforgiving, so I think there's an enormous amount of groundwork to be done.

"I've said this before on several occasions: there's always the possibility of reconciliation, especially if both sides are prepared to give a little.

"And let's hope that one day this will happen. But I don't honestly see it happening in the near future,” he predicted.