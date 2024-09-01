 
Meghan Markle retains '3 Hollywood As' amid love for acting

Meghan Markle retains liking for former career path, claims an expert

Web Desk
September 01, 2024

Meghan Markle is seemingly not able to let go of her inclination to showbiz even after quitting.

The Duchess of Sussex, who announced that she will take a step back from acting after marrying Prince Harry, did not fully live up to her commitment.

Royal expert Robert Lacey told Daily Mail in 2020: "When she got engaged to Harry in 2017, Meghan had announced a definitive end to her showbiz career," the expert wrote. "But she had retained her Hollywood 'three As' — her agent, attorney, and accountant — to field calls relating to the professional side of her life."

He added: "And she remained particularly close to Keleigh Thomas Morgan, a representative of the crisis management and PR firm Sunshine Sachs, with whom she had worked while she was acting in the legal drama Suits.

"Thomas Morgan had become a friend and in due course a fellow new mother — she had occupied a prime seat at the royal wedding — and as Meghan's relationship with Buckingham Palace went awry, Keleigh moved into the vacuum to give Meghan the benefit of her professional advice,” noted the expert.

