Ben Affleck called himself 'loser': Here's why

Since the start, Ben Affleck appears to be candid about his shortcomings. In the past, he called himself a “loser” for running away from difficult conversations.



The context of this admission was a throwback interview where the Oscar winner opened up about why he was “terrible” at dating.

“That was Matt, really. I was a total failure with girls; it was a catastrophe,” the Argo star told Interview Magazine at a time when his 1997’s Good Will Hunting was days away from release.

“It was the girls from the United Way that called me,” he joked. “The real story is that I have a problem with the telephone and I don’t return phone calls if I can’t deal with something,” he continued.

“It’s not because I’m cool — it’s because I’m a loser and I’m afraid of dealing with something that’s awkward and uncomfortable.”

His friend and co-star Matt Damon weighed in on his situation saying, ”Which made one of our roommates mad,” adding, “He would say, ‘Would you just call her back?'"

"That’s all you have to do.’ And Ben would say, ‘Yeah, I know. I will, I will.’ And then the phone would ring again and he wouldn’t take the call.