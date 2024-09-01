Princess Diana photographer explains her ‘final picture' on death day

September 01, 2024
Princess Diana’s death tragedy in 1997 has left vivid memories in the mind of Royal photographer Arthur Edward’s, he admits.
The former Princess of Wales, who passed away in a car crash in 1997, left a deep impact on Edwards, he tells The Sun.
Recalling the dreadful day, the expert says: "I was at a wedding in in Kent. As we were driving back home, and I got a call from the office saying that Princess Diana was in an accident in Paris but they thought she was all right because she was in a Mercedes car.
"But they said get to Paris first thing in the morning, and there was a flight from Heathrow at 6.30am.
"And of course, as the journey home from Kent proceeded, it got worse and worse. First there was a flash that her partner, Dodi Fayed, had died
They added: "So now, it's getting very serious, and that Diana had been rushed to hospital.
"By then The Sun chartered a plane out of Heathrow. I got home, didn't even change my wedding suit. I just grabbed my camera bag and rushed to the airport.
"The office rang, and it was the picture editor saying to me, Diana had died.
"Everybody went into action, I got a cab, went straight to the tunnel, where she had the tragic accident and there was a lady, a girl lying flowers at the 13th pillar, I think, is where the car crashed,” he noted.
"In the meantime I spoke to Paul Barrel. They brought a dress over for her, and everybody was really upset and then I went round the back and got this amazing picture, which to this day I look back on and think about that day,” added the expert.
Edwards noted: "I started to get upset, because, you know, I suddenly realise, this woman I'd worked with for 17 years was indeed in that coffin."