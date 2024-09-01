Prince Harry asking aides to bring him back ‘from the cold'

Prince Harry is reportedly planning his return to the Uk with the help of top former aides.



The Duke of Sussex longs for his family and wants to spend more time with cancer-ridden King Charles, it is believed.

A source told the Mail: "Harry is turning away from all sorts of Hollywood publicists and is seeking counsel from his old friends and associates.

'He is clearly reaching out thinking, 'I need to do something different because what I'm doing is clearly not working'."

The source added: "In short, Prince Harry is rethinking the way he operates."

This attempt of Harry’s is seemingly branded “Operation Bring Harry In From The Cold” in Royal circles.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.