 
Geo News

Prince Harry asking aides to bring him back ‘from the cold'

Prince Harry is willing to come back to the UK to support King Charles

By
Web Desk
|

September 01, 2024

Prince Harry is reportedly planning his return to the Uk with the help of top former aides.

The Duke of Sussex longs for his family and wants to spend more time with cancer-ridden King Charles, it is believed.

A source told the Mail: "Harry is turning away from all sorts of Hollywood publicists and is seeking counsel from his old friends and associates.

'He is clearly reaching out thinking, 'I need to do something different because what I'm doing is clearly not working'."

The source added: "In short, Prince Harry is rethinking the way he operates."

This attempt of Harry’s is seemingly branded “Operation Bring Harry In From The Cold” in Royal circles.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Ben Affleck called himself 'loser': Here's why
Ben Affleck called himself 'loser': Here's why
Princess Diana photographer explains her ‘final picture' on death day video
Princess Diana photographer explains her ‘final picture' on death day
Tim Burton defends ‘Beetlejuice' sequel casting
Tim Burton defends ‘Beetlejuice' sequel casting
Meghan Markle retains ‘3 Hollywood As' amid love for acting video
Meghan Markle retains ‘3 Hollywood As' amid love for acting
How Princess Diana's life ‘could have saved' during Paris car accident video
How Princess Diana's life ‘could have saved' during Paris car accident
Royals come under one roof for Princess Märtha Louise wedding video
Royals come under one roof for Princess Märtha Louise wedding
Prince William turns on ‘unforgiving mode' as Harry lands in UK video
Prince William turns on ‘unforgiving mode' as Harry lands in UK
Michael Caine admits testing his limits as an actor
Michael Caine admits testing his limits as an actor