Jennifer Lopez shuns Ben Affleck dating rumours

As the dating rumours of Ben Affleck and Kick Kennedy are making rounds, Jennifer Lopez appears to ignore this by focusing her energies on her family and mental peace.



Her latest post on Instagram highlights the Grammy-nominated singer's priorities after she filed for divorce.

The pictures include many fond memories of The Mother actress with her family, including kids and siblings. "Oh, it was a summer," she captioned.

Earlier, an insider close to the star gave an insight into how the 55-year-old reacted to the reports that the Argo star is seeing the daughter of a noted U.S. politician.

“J. Lo figures there’s no smoke without fire," the insider told In Touch. "She’s livid at the thought that he’s been chasing tail at the same time she was fighting tooth and nail to save the marriage, and there’s no way she’s willing to let this go.”

On the other, Ben, according to sources, is unconcerned about the murmurs about his alleged dating.

"Ben’s telling people it’s none of their business," the tipster tattled. "He’s not going to explain whom he’s friends with, and the sooner he and J. Lo can wrap up this divorce and move on with each of their lives, the better."