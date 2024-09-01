Kanye West tightens noose around Bianca Censori

Kanye West is taking a broader role in the life of his wife, Bianca Censori, according to a new report,



Insiders knowledgeable about the matter said Ye, “he has total control over who she talks to and freaks out if he sees her even looking in another man’s direction."

"He also screens her social media and decides what she can and can’t watch or read and says he’s doing it for her own benefit," the bird chirped to In Touch.

Aside from this, the Power hitmaker also exercised greater control over what the Yeezy architect would wear in the public.

“It’s at a point where Ye now exerts total control over Bianca’s life. It’s obvious to everyone that he’s picking out her clothes, but it’s a lot more twisted than that," the tipster tattled.

“Before they leave the house, Ye chooses her outfit and then makes her parade around for the camera so he can videotape her from every angle.”

Kanye and Bianca tied the knot in December 2022 and have since attracted media attention for their wild antics.