Pregnant Brittany Mahomes jets off for an all-girls destination birthday

Brittany Mahomes is enjoying brunch, spa and the Chicago winds on her 29 birthday.

The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner has treated her fans to moments from her fun-filled birthday bash as she jetted off to Chicago amid pregnancy with her third child.

"Off to Chicago we went for brunch and a spa day with my girlies," Brittany wrote over a photo in which she posed between four friends which included fellow NFL WAGs Paige Buechele and Lyndsay Bell, as well as Melissa Mathews and Miranda Hogue.

The soon-to-be mom of three dropped photos of the Chicago skyline on her Instagram Stories and also reposted behind-the-scene photos and videos her friends took outside a plane as well as pampering during their flight.



“Birthday dinner with my girlies,” she wrote over a photo of her friends sitting at a restaurant table with balloons.

"And my lover @patrickmahomes," she wrote in another snap featuring her husband.

In a separate birthday post, Brittany posted photos of her with her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 28, at the birthday dinner.



"Year 29" she captioned the carousel.

Patrick also paid his high school sweetheart-turned-wife a sweet tribute on Instagram on Saturday.

"My ❤️! Happy birthday! @brittanylynne," the NFL star captioned a photo of them holding hands with their daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon III, almost 2.