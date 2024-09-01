Kate Middleton gets new title ahead of major role

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has received a new title ahead of her major role as future queen when Prince William becomes king.



A source told In Touch Weekly, “Kate, in particular, has given a lot of thought to her new position and has consulted with her husband and multiple advisers about implementing her ideas.”

The insider went on saying of the first “commoner” to take the throne in nearly 1,000 years, “These discussions, along with years of experience as a royal, have been instrumental in the making of a modern queen.”

About her cancer battle, the royal source said this has been the toughest year of the Princess of Wales life.

The future queen “used to be willing to do whatever was best for the institution, but now she’s learned to set boundaries.”

About spending time with her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the insider said her family — not the Firm — will come first.

“If this health scare has taught Kate anything, it’s that she doesn’t want to waste time away from her kids.”

“For centuries, the crown came with a certain set of responsibilities, but Kate and William have always vowed that they’re going to do things differently.”