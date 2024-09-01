Louis Partridge hard launches relationship with Olivia Rodrigo

Louis Partridge just went Instagram official with his girlfriend, Olivia Rodrigo.

The 21-year-old actor took to his account to upload a monochromatic picture of himself with the Vampire hitmaker, who is also 21.

In the candid picture, the two look rather loved-up while they look at each other, with Olivia flashing an ear-to-ear grin while Louis leaned in his face close to the musician.

They walked holding each other’s hand through a hotel lobby in the sweet photo, looking blissfully at each other instead of the cameras.

The Traitor singer rocked a semi-sheer black floral gown that cut her a rather elegant figure while accessorizing her look with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses.

As per DailyMail, the picture was clicked at the Venice Film Festival before the couple made their red-carpet debut at the premiere of Disclaimer on Thursday.

Olivia Rodrigo, who was speculated to have been romantically involved with Louis Partridge in October 2023, has kept her romantic life very private, that is until the pair were spotted making their way through the Italian festival together.