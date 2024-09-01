Prince William turns deaf ear to Prince Harry's emotional appeal

Prince William's reaction to Prince Harry's reconciliation efforts has been laid bare by a senior royal expert.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex has reportedly expressed a desire to mend his broken relationship with the royal family including his brother.

Notably, the former working royal made a surprise appearance at a memorial service for his beloved uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, at St Mary's Church in Snettisham, Norfolk.

Harry was spotted under the same roof as William, however, the royal siblings did not exchange a single word despite being so close.

This unexpected reunion has led to speculation about a possible reconciliation between King Charles' sons.

But, a royal historian Hugo Vickers told The Sun that William would not settle his feud with Harry in the near future due to the damage the Duke of Sussex caused to his family especially his wife, Kate Middleton.

He shared, "They have been in the same room, if I can put it like that, on several occasions. But this doesn't necessarily mean that there's going to be a reconciliation."

"I think that, from what I understand, Prince William is very annoyed, and tends to be rather unforgiving, so I think there's an enormous amount of groundwork to be done," Hugo said.

The royal commentator claimed there's always the possibility of reconciliation but it would not happen any time soon.