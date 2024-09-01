 
Geo News

Prince William turns deaf ear to Prince Harry's emotional appeal

Prince Harry receives heartbreaking news from Kensington Palace

By
Web Desk
|

September 01, 2024

Prince William turns deaf ear to Prince Harrys emotional appeal
Prince William turns deaf ear to Prince Harry's emotional appeal

Prince William's reaction to Prince Harry's reconciliation efforts has been laid bare by a senior royal expert. 

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex has reportedly expressed a desire to mend his broken relationship with the royal family including his brother. 

Notably, the former working royal made a surprise appearance at a memorial service for his beloved uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, at St Mary's Church in Snettisham, Norfolk.

Harry was spotted under the same roof as William, however, the royal siblings did not exchange a single word despite being so close. 

This unexpected reunion has led to speculation about a possible reconciliation between King Charles' sons.

But, a royal historian Hugo Vickers told The Sun that William would not settle his feud with Harry in the near future due to the damage the Duke of Sussex caused to his family especially his wife, Kate Middleton.

He shared, "They have been in the same room, if I can put it like that, on several occasions. But this doesn't necessarily mean that there's going to be a reconciliation."

"I think that, from what I understand, Prince William is very annoyed, and tends to be rather unforgiving, so I think there's an enormous amount of groundwork to be done," Hugo said. 

The royal commentator claimed there's always the possibility of reconciliation but it would not happen any time soon. 

King Charles issued strong warning related to Prince Harry video
King Charles issued strong warning related to Prince Harry
Prince Harry's new plan after William reunion sparks reactions video
Prince Harry's new plan after William reunion sparks reactions
Cardi B sets example of co-parenting at son, Wave's birthday
Cardi B sets example of co-parenting at son, Wave's birthday
Kate Middleton gets new title ahead of major role
Kate Middleton gets new title ahead of major role
Lana Del Ray breaks her silence over dating rumors with THIS word
Lana Del Ray breaks her silence over dating rumors with THIS word
How far has Brad Pitt's romance with girlfriend Ines De Ramon reached?
How far has Brad Pitt's romance with girlfriend Ines De Ramon reached?
Kanye West tightens noose around Bianca Censori
Kanye West tightens noose around Bianca Censori
Jennifer Lopez shuns Ben Affleck dating rumours
Jennifer Lopez shuns Ben Affleck dating rumours