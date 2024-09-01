Princess Anne earns 'coolest royal' title despite heavy workload

Princess Anne holds the reputation as one of the hardest-working members of the British royal family.



In an interview with Hello! magazine, Rhiane Fatinikun, who received an MBE from Anne, 74, recalled her conversation with the Princess Royal.

Rihane said that Anne, who has been taking additional duties on behalf of King Charles and Kate Middleton as they are currently undergoing cancer treatment, spoke fondly of her travels across the country.

"Princess Anne was telling me about all the things that she'd done recently, because she travels all over the country," Rihane recalled.

She added, "She said she's been up north to a few places and I remember saying, 'You've got a really interesting job like me,' and she agreed, 'I do!' She had a great sense of humour."

Describing her as "down-to-earth" and "coolest royal", Rihane said, "She was down to earth, which makes sense, she's Zara Tindall's mum and she's the coolest royal."

Anne's dedication to her royal duties remains unwavering, even with an ever-increasing workload.

It is worth mentioning that she recently suffered a concussion in a horse-related accident.

Despite being advised to take time off, she quickly returned to her duties, attending significant events like the Paris Olympics and the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.