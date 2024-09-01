King Charles releases major statement amid Prince William, Harry's reunion

King Charles releases major statement amid Prince William, Harry reunion

King Charles has issued his first major statement following the rare reunion of his sons Prince William and Harry in UK.



The monarch's message was posted on the British High Commission’s social media platform, according to the Star.

King Charles released the statement to wish Malaysia on its 67th National Day.

The monarch’s statement reads, “On the special occasion of your National Day, my wife and I would like to convey our warmest congratulations to Your Majesty and the people of Malaysia."

King Charles continued, “I cherish the close bond shared between our nations, and I am confident that our ties will continue to flourish in this very special anniversary year - a fitting reminder of the enduring values and aspirations that unite us."

"I also celebrate our nations' modern partnership and our increasingly close cooperation on trade, investment, technology, education and security.”

"Combatting climate change is a shared priority, and I welcome our joint work to protect biodiversity and promote the clean energy transition," King Charles went on to say.

This is King Charles first major statement after Prince Harry secretly visited UK for the funeral of his uncle Lord Fellowes.

Prince William was also in attendance at the funeral service, however, a source claimed: "William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance."