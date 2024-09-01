Justin Theroux shares first snap of fiance Nicole Brydon Bloom

Justin Theroux has shared a snap of fiance Nicole Brydon Bloom, amid engagement rumours.



As confirmed exclusively by People, the couple, who has been dating for a year now, got engaged this week.

The couple has neither confirmed nor denied the news, however, Theroux’s latest Instagram fuels to ongoing engagement rumours for Bloom.

The 53-year-old actor uploaded a picture of the 30-year-old actress sitting alone on a bench, gazing at her phone.

The couple first started engagement rumours when The Gilded Age actress wore a four-carat emerald cut diamond ring on the engagement finger while appearing with the actor-filmmaker on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival, the insider informed the publication.

The duo confirmed the development on the red carpet which held earlier this week, where Theroux’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was being promoted.

The American Psycho star, who was previously married to Jennifer Aniston from 2015 to 2018, first sparked the dating rumours with the The Affair actress in February 2023, when they attended an event together in New York City.