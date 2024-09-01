Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie strategically avoided run-in amid legal battles

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie narrowly avoided running into each other at the Venice Film Festival this week.

Pitt arrived at the festival on Saturday with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon for the premiere of his new action film Wolfs. The actor stars alongside his longtime pal George Clooney in the film, who also made appearance at the festival along with his wife Amal.

Meanwhile, Jolie had attended the festival a few days earlier on Thursday, for the premiere of her biopic Maria. The actress received an eight minute standing ovation at the premiere with brought tears into her eyes.

However, Jolie left the festival immediately afterward to head to the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado.

According to Page Six, the festival’s artistic director, Alberto Barbera, had carefully planned the schedules to ensure that the ex couple who are in the middle of legal battle, would not cross paths.

He told the outlet, "Angelina will be on the first day, on Thursday (29 August) and she will leave right after to go to Telluride Film Festival in Colorado," adding, "so Brad will arrive only on Saturday. There is no way that they can cross each other at the Lido."

It is worth noting that neither Jolie or Pitt, who separated in 2016, made any request about the scheduling.