Socialite Julie Macklowe dares to lock horns with Anna Wintour over Met Gala

Socialite Julie Macklowe disapproves of the modern-age Met Gala.

The socialite has reportedly taken her criticism to a recent episode of Joe Pardavila’s Good Listen podcast—slamming the annual event a.k.a. 'Oscars of Fashion' for its overrated outfits and clout-chasing guest list.

Macklowe at 2017’s 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Met Gala

“I’d say 10 years ago, it used to be more socialites, more business people. More like real, A-list celebrities,” Page Six quoted the former hedge fund manager in an article.

"Now it has become much more influencers," she stresses in the podcast, adding that "half the people who go there, I don’t even know who they are. And it feels like everyone’s just trying to dress naked at this point.”

To sum it all up, it’s “generally a giant s**t show” that’s short on star power.

The socialite added that she is unfazed by any repercussions she might face—knowing no guest can land an invite without Anna Wintour's stamp of approval. “Obviously, I don’t care if I don’t get invited back,” she said.

Macklowe hasn’t gone to the event since 2019. However, she did recall one interaction with Jeff Bezos there where he asked for a sip of her whiskey, which was of her single-malt brand.

“I was standing in line and Jeff Bezos was literally right next to me. He’s like, ‘What is in that flask? And can I have a sip?’ I’m like, ‘I have whiskey in my flask.’ So, he had a sip from my flask,” she further said on the show.

Macklowe is married to wealthy developer Billy Macklowe whose parents are billionaire real estate legend Harry Macklowe and his ex wife-art collector, Linda Macklowe.