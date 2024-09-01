 
Charles Spencer shares 'favorite' childhood memory of Princess Diana

Charles Spencer, brother of the late princess, gave a key insight into Diana's childhood

September 01, 2024

Charles Spencer, the brother to late Princess Diana, just reminisced his childhood memory with the deceased Princess of Wales.

On Saturday, August 31, that marked the 27th death anniversary of the royal, the Earl did not spend his time at their ancestral home of Althorp, where he grew up with Diana.

Instead, he opted for a place that held more significance and represented sentiment and uploaded the breath-taking view on his Instagram Story.

When Charles and Diana’s parents divorced, while they were still young, their mother left the family home and eventually settled in the Scottish island of Seil. The view uploaded was from the same island, a rather special insight he gave his followers into Diana’s childhood.

Source: Instagram

Underneath the photo, that featured a vast grassy fields and clouds in the blue sky over the sea, Earl Spencer wrote the caption underneath: "The view from our favourite spot as children, when visiting our mother."

Charles also paid another reflective tribute to his late sister where he posted a nostalgic photo on his official Instagram feed, featuring a newspaper clipping from Diana’s early life, that included his late sister’s christening announcement.

