Ellen DeGeneres' 'mean ways' lead her to fall from grace: Source

Insider dished details about Ellen DeGeneres' latest snub after 'mean' allegations

September 01, 2024

Ellen DeGeneres reportedly has been excluded from the 2028 Olympic for her mean antics.

According to an insider privy to In Touch Weekly, “Ellen’s fall from grace has been swift and unforgiving, leading to her exclusion.”

“The decision comes as part of an effort by the Olympic Committee to distance itself from figures embroiled in controversy!” the source also addressed.

This report comes after comedian Kevin T. Porter started a thread on X asking people to share their stories about “Ellen being mean.”

Reacting to these allegations Ellen shared during the Q&A at the Santa Rosa, “This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done.”

She also claimed, “For those of you keeping score, this is the second time I’ve been kicked out of show business. Eventually they’re going to kick me out for a third time because I’m mean, old, and gay.”

It is pertinent to mention here that in 2020 after 11 allegations were made against Ellen DeGeneres by old guests and crew members, claiming the host was perpetuating a toxic environment, and this ultimately led to her show cancellation.

