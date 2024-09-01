 
Ryan Reynolds using Taylor Swift for career growth: Source

Taylor Swift is reportedly helping Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively in achieving their ambitions

Web Desk
September 01, 2024

Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively are close friends with the Eras Tour hitmaker, Taylor Swift.

However, an insider privy to Life & Style recently claimed that the actor is using Taylor Swift’s friendship to gain more power in Hollywood.

Spilling the beans on the intense rivalry between Margot Robbie and Blake Lively, an insider dished, “Margot and Tom are serious competitors in the Aussie/Brit tradition.”

“But frankly, nobody in the business is better at long term career strategy than Ryan – and he’s had Taylor Swift in his corner for more than eight years,” they added.

This comes after an insider shared with Heat Magazine that Blake is dragging Taylor Swift into Justin Baldoni drama by mentioning her name in the names over and over again.

"Blake’s speaking about her friendship with Taylor in interviews whenever she can," the source noted.

They continued, "Taylor’s huge popularity is something Blake can hitch her wagon to, so she’s making a big point to emphasise what close friends they are."

"Having Taylor’s support has been invaluable, because she knows all the right things to say. The silver lining of this is that it’s brought these two even closer," the source concluded.

